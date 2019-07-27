Arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg issues stringent style guide to staff

London (CNN) Jacob Rees-Mogg, the arch Brexiteer and newly appointed UK Leader of the House of Commons, has commenced his Cabinet career by issuing a strict style guide to his new office.

The Conservative Party politician, who is an Old Etonian and stickler for tradition, has outlined an extensive list of words that his staff are banned from using in correspondences with his constituents and fellow MPs. The style guide was originally revealed by CNN affiliate ITV.

Among his maligned lexicon, are the words "ongoing," "speculate" and "meet with." Staff are equally obliged to use imperial measurements, and a double space after a full stop is imperative.

Yet perhaps most archaically, Rees-Mogg requires all non-titled males to be referred to as "esquire" as a sign of respect.

Rees-Mogg requires his staff to use imperial measurements at all times, and refer to non-titled males as 'esquire'.

Rees-Mogg, who was appointed to his first position in government this week by Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has said the rules are by no means a new tradition and have been in regular use by his constituency office during his time as the MP for North East Somerset.

