Bahrain executes three men the day after US reinstates federal death penalty

(CNN) Three men were executed by firing squad on Saturday morning according to Bahrain's Advocate General and Chief of anti-crime prosecution Ahmed al Hammadi, according to kingdom's state news agency.

The men were convicted in two separate cases by the High Criminal Court after each investigation from Bahrain's Public Prosecutor called for them to receive the maximum sentence, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Bahrain's Public Prosecutor said that two of the executed men were convicted of "joining a terrorist group, committing murders, and possessing explosives and firearms to carry out terror acts."

There were 58 other individuals accused in the case, 19 of whom were sentenced to life in prison, according to BNA. Two were acquitted, it said.

Two of the men, Ali al-Arab and Ahmed al-Malali were sentenced to death by the court and the rulings were upheld by the Court of Appeals and the Court of Cessation.