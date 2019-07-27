This college dropout was bedridden for 11 years. Then he invented a surgery and cured himself

(CNN) Doug Lindsay was 21 and starting his senior year at Rockhurst University, a Jesuit college in Kansas City, Missouri, when his world imploded.

After his first day of classes, the biology major collapsed at home on the dining room table, the room spinning around him.

It was 1999. The symptoms soon became intense and untreatable. His heart would race, he felt weak and he frequently got dizzy. Lindsay could walk only about 50 feet at a time and couldn't stand for more than a few minutes.

"Even lying on the floor didn't feel like it was low enough," he said.

The former high school track athlete had dreamed of becoming a biochemistry professor or maybe a writer for "The Simpsons."

Read More