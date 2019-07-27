Home Market frozen meatballs recalled

(CNN) Thousands of pounds of frozen meatballs sold in 10 states are being recalled, the US Department of Agriculture announced.

The government says Home Market Foods Inc. of Massachusetts is recalling 53,217 pounds of Cooked Perfect Brand Homestyle Meatballs. They contain milk and wheat, "known allergens" not on the product label, the government said in a statement Thursday.

The 48-ounce bags were produced April 2 and sold in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina and Rhode Island, the statement said.

A consumer discovered the labeling error and reported it to the company. The statement said no illnesses have been caused by eating the products. The products should be thrown away or returned to point of purchase.

Anyone concerned about the products can call Dawn Bourget of Home Market Foods at 781-948-1559.