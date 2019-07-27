(CNN) Two people were killed and 17 others, including foreign athletes competing at the FINA World Championships, were injured when a loft in a nightclub collapsed in Gwangju, South Korea, early Saturday morning, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Two South Koreans were killed, Yonhap reported, citing the Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters. Among the 17 injured were nine foreign athletes, including four Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian, fighters told Yonhap. Their injuries were not severe, Yonhap reported.

Gwangju, about 268 kilometers (167 miles) south of Seoul, is hosting the 2019 International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships. The championships include swimming, water polo, diving, high diving, artistic swimming and open water.

The USA Water Polo Team said in an earlier statement all American athletes were safe and accounted for.

"Our thoughts are with those involved," the organization said on Twitter. It also said families of its team had been notified.

