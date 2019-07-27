Seoul (CNN) Two people were killed and 17 others, including foreign athletes competing at the FINA World Championships, were injured when a loft in a nightclub collapsed in Gwangju, South Korea, early Saturday morning, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Two South Koreans were killed, Yonhap reported, citing the Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters. Among the 17 injured were nine foreign athletes, including four Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian, fighters told Yonhap. Their injuries were not severe, Yonhap reported.

The internal structure collapsed around 2:39 a.m local time., according to a tweet by the South Korean Ministry of Public Administration and Security.

"Currently, police and fire departments are investigating the precise cause of the accident," the agency said.

Authorities are investigating whether the loft collapsed due to the weight, Yonhap reported. Witnesses told the news agency there were about 100 people in the loft area at the time of the collapse.

Read More