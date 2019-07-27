Seoul (CNN)Two people were killed and 17 others, including foreign athletes competing at the FINA World Championships, were injured when a loft in a nightclub collapsed in Gwangju, South Korea, early Saturday morning, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.
Two South Koreans were killed, Yonhap reported, citing the Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters. Among the 17 injured were nine foreign athletes, including four Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian, fighters told Yonhap. Their injuries were not severe, Yonhap reported.
The internal structure collapsed around 2:39 a.m local time., according to a tweet by the South Korean Ministry of Public Administration and Security.
"Currently, police and fire departments are investigating the precise cause of the accident," the agency said.
Authorities are investigating whether the loft collapsed due to the weight, Yonhap reported. Witnesses told the news agency there were about 100 people in the loft area at the time of the collapse.
Gwangju, about 268 kilometers (167 miles) south of Seoul, is hosting the 2019 International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships, which include swimming, water polo, diving, high diving, artistic swimming and open water.
The accident comes just a day before the championships draw to a close, as the city is teeming with hundreds of athletes from across the globe.
FINA said it was monitoring the situation.
"As some Championships' participants were present at the moment of the accident, FINA is carefully monitoring the situation and will activate all measures to ensure health care and assistance is provided whenever necessary," FINA said in a statement.
On Friday, the US Women's National Water Polo Team beat Spain, sealing their third world championship win in a row.
The USA Water Polo Team said in an earlier statement all American athletes were safe and accounted for.
"Our thoughts are with those involved," the organization said on Twitter. It also said families of its team had been notified.