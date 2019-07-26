About a dozen teens beat a man to the ground outside a hotel. Police say they could be as young as 13

(CNN) Police are trying to identify a group of teens who were caught on a surveillance video beating two men outside a hotel in Washington DC.

The video, released Wednesday, shows what police and witnesses say are teens between the ages of 13 and 15 beating a man to the ground, and then continuing to assault him as he was down.

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Thursday that there may be as many at 10 or 12 suspects.

While police are still investigating, Newsham said the beating might have been a case of mistaken identity.

At around 1 a.m. on July 14, one of the suspects outside a Hilton in the Dupont Circle neighborhood called out to the group of teens "that's him," before they all descended upon one of the men, according to a police report.

