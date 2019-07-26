The oldest living western lowland gorilla in a zoo has died at 63

(CNN) Trudy was the oldest living western lowland gorilla in a zoo, and she was one of the last "wild caught" gorillas. At the age of 63, she has died in Arkansas.

The Little Rock Zoo announced the death of its resident of over 31 years Thursday night. Gorillas like her typically live to be about 40 in the wild and 50 in human care, according to the National Zoo, but Trudy outlived them by more than a decade.

Brought to the Little Rock Zoo in 1988 from Buffalo with her breeding partner, Ollie, the two were the first gorillas exhibited in Arkansas, according to the zoo.

Most gorillas in zoos now are born in captivity, but Trudy was born in the wild. She was one of the last to be caught and brought into zoo captivity.

The western lowland gorilla is the most populous and widespread species of all gorillas, according to the World Wildlife Organization. Even so, their numbers are on the decline, with poaching and disease reducing their numbers by 60% over the last 20 to 25 years, according to the organization.

