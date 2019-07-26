Breaking News

These states are celebrating tax-free holidays just in time for back-to-school shopping

By Allen Kim, CNN

Updated 4:50 PM ET, Fri July 26, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Some states have embraced the sales tax holiday with a wide range of categories.
Some states have embraced the sales tax holiday with a wide range of categories.

(CNN)Your state may be celebrating a holiday soon, and you may not even know about it. In the coming weeks, states across the US and Puerto Rico will feature a sales-tax-free period so you can save some money while shopping.

Each state has different days that it has designated as tax-free, and each has its own set of categories, along with limits for them.
Amazon&#39;s streak of record profits comes to an end
Amazon's streak of record profits comes to an end
Most states have clearly targeted the back-to-school crowd, as clothing, computers and school supplies are most commonly found among the categories. Most categories generally have a per-item limit, but that too varies by state.
Some states have embraced the sales tax holiday with a wide range of categories, while others are doing the bare minimum by offering only items such as Energy Star products.
    Of course, if you live in Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire or Oregon, none of this applies to you, as those states do not have sales tax.
    Read More
      So, if you missed out on Amazon Prime Day, check the list below or check an online chart to see when and how you can save.