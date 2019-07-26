Public schools all over South Dakota are putting up mandated 'In God We Trust' signs

(CNN) For the new school year, South Dakota public schools will be required to display the national motto: "In God We Trust."

A bill signed by Gov. Kristi Noem mandates that the words be on display for students to see beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

The display can be on anything the principal feels is appropriate for their school, like a plaque or student artwork.

But there are requirements. The display must be at least 12 inches square and must be in a prominent location.

"A prominent location is a school entryway, cafeteria, or other common area where students are most likely to see the national motto display," the bill said.

