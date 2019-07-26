Device found in backpack of a man who jumped on New York train tracks deemed safe, police say

(CNN) A device found in the backpack of a man who jumped on subway tracks in New York has been deemed safe, according to police.

Authorities said earlier Friday the New York Police Department's bomb squad was examining the device, which was in the backpack of a man who attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks in Queens.

The man, who has not been identified, was struck by a northbound A train, according to police spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he is in critical condition.