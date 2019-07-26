A military veteran mom chased down a man who flashed her, but he got away because no one would help

(CNN) An Israeli military veteran is hoping someone can help her identify a man who flashed her while she was jogging in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last week.

Aia Polansky, 33, actually chased the man down and had him pinned, but he eventually got away because no one would stop to help her or call police, she said of the July 18 incident.

At first, Polansky says, she thought the man had accidentally pulled his pants down, perhaps to urinate. However, she realized it was intentional when he repeatedly pulled them down and exposed himself while looking at her.

"It was just too much," said Polansky, a mom who now works as a personal trainer and tennis coach, so she ran after him.

Multiple passersby ignored her pleas for help

