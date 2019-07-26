A military veteran mom says she chased down a man who flashed her, but he got away because no one would help

(CNN) An Israeli military veteran is hoping someone can help her identify a man who she says flashed her while she was jogging in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last week.

Aia Polansky, 33, says she chased the man down and had him pinned, but he eventually got away because no one would stop to help her or call police.

She says the incident occurred July 18.

At first, Polansky said, she thought the man had accidentally pulled his pants down, perhaps to urinate.

However, she said she realized it was intentional when he repeatedly pulled them down and exposed himself while looking at her.

Read More