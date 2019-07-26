A 6-year-old boy opened a lemonade stand after his dad died, so he could treat his mom on a date

(CNN) Brady Campbell promised his dad that he'd look after his mom, so the 6-year-old boy opened a lemonade stand to make money to take her on a date.

The next day, Brady insisted on selling lemonade, outside their Denver, Colorado, house, his mom Amanda Campbell told CNN. She said he told family members he wanted the money to take her on a date.

"I think he kind of came up with it himself," she said, adding he's "so very sweet."

Brady and his dad had been planning the lemonade stand for weeks and had made the signs together.

