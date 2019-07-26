Hampton University fires 9 police officers over 'misogynistic, racist' content on social media

(CNN) Hampton University in Virginia has fired nine of its police officers for sharing misogynistic and racist content on social media.

The officers' actions were "egregious violations of the university's code of conduct," the university said in a statement.

"The university has a zero tolerance for such behavior," the university said.

Hampton, the alma mater of Booker T. Washington, is one of the country's oldest historically black universities.

A letter of termination written by Deputy Chief Ronald Davis said that a group of officers and supervisors at the department had taken part in "the third annual Meme Wars," according to CNN affiliate WAVY , which published the letter.

