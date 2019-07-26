4 people have died within 24 hours from oxycodone overdoses. Counterfeit pills may be the common link, police say

(CNN) In a 24-hour period, at least four people have died of overdoses likely from synthetic oxycodone pills, and now San Diego police are looking for the drug's supplier.

"Our detectives treat each of these overdose deaths as a crime scene, and we are following up on the source of supply for these illicit pharmaceuticals," San Diego County Sheriff's Undersheriff Mike Barnett told reporters Thursday.

A small blue pill called an M-30 has been circulating in San Diego County, Barnett said. It is a common, counterfeit oxycodone -- but it is known to contain fentanyl and/or carfentanil.

"Fentanyl is frequently involved in overdose deaths because a speck the size of a grain of salt or just one touch can kill you," according to a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Meaning, Barnett said, just one M-30 pill could easily have a high enough dose to be lethal.

