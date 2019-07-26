Brazilian MMA legend Anderson 'Spider' Silva is sworn in as a US citizen: 'This is my country now'

(CNN) Former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson "Spider" Silva has become a US citizen.

Silva took part in a mass naturalization ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 23 with nearly 8,000 other new Americans.

Silva is a Brazil native born in Sao Paolo and raised in Curitiba. The 44-year-old has lived in Los Angeles for 10 years.

"I feel very happy. You know, it's a great moment for me and my family," Silva said

Silva's children Kalyl, 20, and Kaory, 23, took the oath of citizenship alongside their father. Silva's wife, Dayane, is still going through the naturalization process along with his three other children Joao, 14, Kauana, 18, and Gabriel, 22.

