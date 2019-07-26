Radar issue disrupts flights at London Heathrow and Gatwick airports

(CNN) A radar issue is causing disruptions to flights in the UK, limiting operations at two of Britain's busiest airports amid a record-breaking heat wave.

The UK's main air navigation service said it was dealing with a technical problem with a system at an air traffic control center in Swanwick, southern England, which was causing the flight restrictions.

"We are doing all we can to fix it as soon as possible," National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said in a statement Friday.

Heathrow and Gatwick, the UK's first and second busiest airports, respectively, both confirmed to CNN they had been experiencing limitations to their operations due to the air traffic control problem.

"Flights continue to arrive and depart from Gatwick however NATS -- which controls UK airspace -- currently has an issue with one of its radars and has put limits on the number of flights that can use Gatwick and other London airports," Gatwick Airport said in a statement.

