Injured Thibaut Pinot pulls out of Tour de France in tears

(CNN) French cyclist Thibaut Pinot, who had hopes of winning the Tour de France, pulled out of the race in tears with a leg injury on Friday.

The FDJ rider's Tour, which concludes on Sunday in Paris, came to an end an hour into stage 19 in the Alps.

France's Thibaut Pinot, in his team car, reacts after quitting the Tour de France.

The 29-year-old Pinot was in fifth place at the start of Friday's stage, just under two minutes behind Julian Alaphilippe, who had started the day in the yellow jersey.

Pinot called for medical help -- strapping for his left thigh -- but then gradually drifted away from the peloton before stopping.

France's Thibaut Pinot was in fifth place before the start of Friday's stage.

