(CNN) His pitches looked more like lobs, with speeds in the mid-50s, almost reminiscent of a knuckleball -- or perhaps throwing to hitters in batting practice.

That's understandable, as Stevie Wilkerson is a center fielder for the Baltimore Orioles. Still, he has pitched before at the major-league level -- albeit in mop-up duty situations.

This was not one of those times.

It was getting so late it was getting early -- as Thursday's marathon game against the Los Angeles Angels moved into the early hours of Friday -- and the Orioles were out of pitchers. It was the bottom of the 16th inning when Wilkerson took the mound with his team up 10-8.

He made history.

