(CNN) Elvis Andrus has added yet another entry to an already long list of accomplishments.

The Texas Rangers shortstop is now officially an American citizen.

In an Instagram post Friday, Andrus posed with his citizenship certificate and a US flag, while standing next to a Statue of Liberty replica.

"I will always be very proud of where I came from and I am humbled where my journey has taken me. I've learned so much in this journey to U.S. citizenship. I'm thankful and grateful for the rights and freedoms of Americans and will never take that for granted," Andrus said in the post. "And I will never forget we're (sic) everything started #thanksgod #venezuelanamerican."

