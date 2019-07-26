Several Guatemalan boys were denied visas to attend a U-15 soccer championship in the US

(CNN) At least nine boys with the Guatemalan under-15 soccer team were denied travel visas to the United States, the country's soccer federation said.

The team is set to compete in the CONCACAF Boys U-15 championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida beginning on August 4.

The players attended their visa appointments at the U.S. embassy in Guatemala City on Friday with "all the documents required to support their applications," but they were denied their visas, the federation said in a statement. The team was planning to travel to Florida a couple of days before the event.

A State Department official said the agency can't share details of individual cases because visa records are confidential under federal law. The Guatemalan soccer officials didn't elaborate on why the visas were denied.

Guatemala will still participate in the championship, the federation said, but the situation is putting them at a "disadvantage by the terms of Fair Play." The coaching team had chosen and trained those players for this specific event, they said.

