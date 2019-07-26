England bounces back to blow Ireland away at Lord's

London (CNN) Perhaps someone should have warned Ireland. If you come at the king, you best not miss.

Chris Woakes of England took six wickets as Ireland were dismissed for just 38.

But on Friday, as the sun at last faded and the gloomy and murky skies began to engulf London, England's bowlers brought a dark and shattering end to Ireland's hopes.

Chasing 182 for victory, Ireland was blown away for just 38 -- the seventh lowest total in the history of Test match cricket and lowest since 1955.

For Ireland, which had played some excellent cricket for much of the contest, this was a particularly cruel and painful end.