Police hunt for robbers after Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolašinac attacked

British police are hunting for two armed men who attempted to rob Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolašinac on Thursday.

A CCTV video, which was shared widely across social media, shows Ozil and Kolašinac being approached by the masked men who had pulled alongside their vehicle on a moped in north London.

Mesut Ozil's car got jumped, Kolasinac jumped out and backed the beef.

Bosnian Kolašinac is seen leaping out of the car to confront both men, before chasing them away.

The English Premier League club said in a statement that Ozil and Kolašinac were both "fine" after the incident.

London's Metropolitan Police Service released an incident report detailing an attempted robbery, though it didn't release the names of the victims. It was widely reported the attackers brandished knives, but the police wouldn't comment on that detail.

