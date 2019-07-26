Seven killed after earthquakes hit Philippines

(CNN)Seven people were killed after back-to-back earthquakes struck the northern Philippines Saturday morning, according to CNN Philippines, citing a disaster official.
Roldan Escudil, Batanes provincial disaster risk reduction and management council chief, provided early details in a radio interview.
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Batanes archipelago, the US Geological Survey reported.
About 20 minutes later, a second quake hit the same area near Itbayat at a magnitude of 4.5.
Photos from the Philippine Red Cross showed damage to homes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.