Suspected meteorite crashes into rice field in India

(CNN) A suspected meteorite about the size of a football has crashed into a paddy field in a village in eastern India.

The rock, which landed in Mahadeva village in Bihar, weighed nearly 13 kilograms and was found to have magnetic properties, the state's Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Images show villagers standing around a huge muddy crater believed to have been caused by the object.

The rock is currently on display at the Bihar Museum, but will be transferred to the Srikrishna Science Center, in Bihar, for analysis that will confirm if it is a meteorite, said Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Though they can look like a normal rock, meteorites are often heavier and have a burned exterior which can appear shiny -- they also have magnetic content.

Read More