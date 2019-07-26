Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

By Megan Marples and Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 12:09 PM ET, Fri July 26, 2019

(CNN)Boris Johnson's girlfriend, Chinese televisions in Africa and a Tesla road trip. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.

Boris Johnson's girlfriend

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's girlfriend is making waves because the UK has never had a Prime Minister with an unmarried partner while in office. All eyes are on her to see how she navigates this new role.

Taking an electric road trip in a Tesla

    Follow CNN writer Peter Valdes-Dapena as he drives a Tesla for 950 miles across two days. He began his trip in New York City and ended in Atlanta.
    China's growing power in Africa

    Since 2015, China has been bringing digital television services to impoverished parts of Africa. In addition to being philanthropic, China is using this as an opportunity to control how China is viewed in Africa.

    Opinion: Steve Bullock shares what his debt taught him

    Steve Bullock
    Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock doesn't believe that ridding all student debt is possible. Instead, he looks to other alternatives including limiting student loan interest rates and incentivizing employees to pay down student debt.

    Celebrity photographer shares his on-set secrets

    Markus Klinko has been photographing celebrities for decades, from Beyoncé to Britney Spears. CNN learned his secrets to taking iconic photographs of the world's most famous people.

      The deadliest shootings happen at these schools

      CNN examined 10 years of shootings at K-12 schools across the US. The numbers we found reveal some sobering and surprising truths.