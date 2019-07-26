Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Megan Marples and Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 2:30 PM ET, Fri July 26, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- House Democrats plan to sue in federal court to obtain the secret grand jury material from former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

-- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that her colleagues and fellow Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch are "very decent and very smart individuals."
-- Following the Equifax data breach, millions of Americans could be eligible for compensation. Here's how to get yours.
-- Nine police officers were fired from Hampton University after they shared misogynistic and racial content on social media.
    -- The Justice Department said T-Mobile's mega-merger with Sprint can continue, but the two companies still have more challenges to overcome before the deal is done.
    Read More
    -- Three University of Mississippi students were suspended from their fraternity after they took pictures with guns in front of an Emmett Till memorial.
    -- Two men who were trapped inside a shipping container full of cocaine in Belgium called the police to be rescued.
    -- Six-year-old South Korean YouTube star Boram bought an $8 million, multi-story property in Seoul.
      -- A meteorite about the size of a football crashed into a rice paddy field in eastern India.
      -- Gamers from around the world will compete for over $30 million in prizes at Epic Games' Fortnite sporting event in New York City this weekend.