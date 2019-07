(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:



-- House Democrats plan to sue in federal court to obtain the secret grand jury material from former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

-- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that her colleagues and fellow Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch are "very decent and very smart individuals."

-- Following the Equifax data breach, millions of Americans could be eligible for compensation. Here's how to get yours.

-- Nine police officers were fired from Hampton University after they shared misogynistic and racial content on social media.

-- The Justice Department said T-Mobile's mega-merger with Sprint can continue, but the two companies still have more challenges to overcome before the deal is done.