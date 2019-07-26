Woman shoots two Israelis dead in Chinese restaurant in Mexico City

(CNN) Two Israeli men were shot to death by a woman inside a Chinese restaurant at an upscale mall in Mexico City on Wednesday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a woman with long dark hair shooting the men at point-blank range as diners scrambled for cover. A policeman was also injured in the incident, according to Mexico's official Notimex news agency.

The Israeli Embassy identified the two men as Alon Azulay, 41, and Benjamin Yeshurun ​​Sutchi, 44.

The alleged suspect, who has been identified only as "Esperanza N," was arrested as she was trying to flee the scene. By Mexican law, the full name of suspects in an investigation are not made public.

In a statement to the Homicide Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, the suspect suggested that the shooting was a crime of passion, according to police.

