Cardinal Ortega, former Havana archbishop who played role in US-Cuba thaw, dies at 82

(CNN)Former Havana Archbishop Cardinal Jaime Ortega y Alamino, a key figure in the secret negotiations that led to the restoration of diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba, has died, the state-controlled newspaper Granma reported Friday. He was 82.
As archbishop for more than two decades, Ortega oversaw the visits of three popes to the island and the slow rebuilding of the church's influence under the rule of the late Fidel Castro.
After Castro's 1959 revolution, Ortega, as a young priest, was jailed in a government work camp for suspected opponents.
Decades later, as archbishop, he hand-delivered clandestine messages from Pope Francis to Barack Obama and Raul Castro that urged the leaders to put aside Cold War-era mistrust and forge a new relationship between the United States and Cuba.
On December 17, 2014, the day Obama and Castro announced the historic deal that led to prisoner exchanges and negotiations to restore full diplomatic relations, Francis publicly thanked Ortega for his role in the breakthrough.
Ortega greeted Obama at Havana's Cathedral on the first day of the President's visit to Cuba in March. Obama was the first U.S. president to visit Cuba in nearly 90 years.
Over the years, Ortega defended himself against criticism for not openly challenging the government over human rights abuses, saying that he found engaging Cuban officials behind-the-scenes lobbying to be more effective.
"The desire that Raul Castro expressed to the United States: to live together with differences but in a civil way is also what the Cuban Church has expressed to the Cuban government," Ortega told CNN. "The church is not an enemy."
Ortega, who was born on October 18, 1936, in the central province of Matanzas, was ordained there in August 1964.
"His tireless pastoral work and his love for Cuba led him to decisively strengthen relations between the Roman Catholic Church and the State," Granma said Friday.