Cardinal Ortega, former Havana archbishop who played role in US-Cuba thaw, dies at 82

(CNN) Former Havana Archbishop Cardinal Jaime Ortega y Alamino, a key figure in the secret negotiations that led to the restoration of diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba, has died, the state-controlled newspaper Granma reported Friday. He was 82.

As archbishop for more than two decades, Ortega oversaw the visits of three popes to the island and the slow rebuilding of the church's influence under the rule of the late Fidel Castro.

After Castro's 1959 revolution, Ortega, as a young priest, was jailed in a government work camp for suspected opponents.

Decades later, as archbishop, he hand-delivered clandestine messages from Pope Francis to Barack Obama and Raul Castro that urged the leaders to put aside Cold War-era mistrust and forge a new relationship between the United States and Cuba.

On December 17, 2014, the day Obama and Castro announced the historic deal that led to prisoner exchanges and negotiations to restore full diplomatic relations, Francis publicly thanked Ortega for his role in the breakthrough.

