After 2 strangers missed a flight, they were asked to share a hotel room with one bed

(CNN) It's a traveler's nightmare to miss a connecting flight and have to unexpectedly spend the night in an unfamiliar city.

What could be more awkward? Maybe an airline asking two strangers to share a hotel room -- with only one bed.

Jerryne Mahele Nyota of Ottawa said she was shocked when her 71-year-old mother told her that's what happened after she missed an Air Canada flight on July 19.

Air Canada said in a statement that the ordeal was the result of a misunderstanding.

"It is not our policy to have passengers who are not traveling together share a room," the airline said. "In this case an error was initially made allocating rooms."

Read More