Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Lawmakers in Nigeria's Ondo state have postponed sessions indefinitely after a snake was found in their chamber, a spokesman for the legislators said.

The snake dropped from the roof of the building as the legislators were about to meet on Wednesday in Akure, Ondo State in Nigeria's southwest.

No one was bitten or hurt by the snake, but legislators were forced to end their session in the chaos that followed, Gbenga Omole said.

Building suffered from years of neglect

A part of the roof also caved in when they resumed sessions the following day, forcing them to postpone all meetings in the chamber, according to the lawmaker.

