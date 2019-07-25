The week in 23 photos

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, July 24. Mueller testified about his recently completed investigation into Russian election interference. It was just the second time in two years that he is spoke publicly. In pictures: Mueller's long-awaited testimony
Guatemalan migrant Lety Perez embraces her son Anthony while asking a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States on Monday, July 22.
People celebrate in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, after Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Wednesday, July 24, that he would be resigning after more than a week of protests. Protesters started calling for Rosselló's resignation after Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published a series of homophobic and misogynistic messages between Rosselló and members of his inner circle. The leaks came the same week that two former officials from the Rosselló administration were arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation.
Comedian Jon Stewart smiles as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks by him on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, July 23. Stewart, who was in Washington to advocate for an extension of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, has been sharply critical of McConnell in the past. Later in the day, the Senate passed the extension, which would permanently compensate individuals who were injured during the 2001 terrorist attacks or the cleanup and rescue efforts.
Baby elephant Ben Long cools off at a zoo in Leipzig, Germany, on Wednesday, July 24. Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom all reached record-breaking temperatures this week as Europe suffers through its latest heat wave.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace, where she formally invited him to become Prime Minister on Wednesday, July 24. Johnson won the UK's Conservative Party leadership contest on Tuesday. He replaces Theresa May, who was forced into resigning after members of her Cabinet lost confidence in her inability to secure the UK's departure from the European Union.
Photographers take pictures of the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft as it blasts off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on Saturday, July 20. It was carrying a new three-person crew to the International Space Station.
US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, center, speaks at a private ceremony at the Great Hall of the Supreme Court, where former Justice John Paul Stevens was lying in repose on Monday, July 22. Kagan was the one who replaced Stevens after he retired in 2010. Stevens died last week at the age of 99.