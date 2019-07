The week in 23 photos

People celebrate in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, after Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Wednesday, July 24, that he would be resigning after more than a week of protests. Protesters started calling for Rosselló's resignation after Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published a series of homophobic and misogynistic messages between Rosselló and members of his inner circle. The leaks came the same week that two former officials from the Rosselló administration were arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation.