Guatemalan migrant Lety Perez embraces her son Anthony while asking a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States on Monday, July 22.

Photos: The week in 23 photos

Photographers take pictures of the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft as it blasts off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on Saturday, July 20. It was carrying a new three-person crew to the International Space Station.