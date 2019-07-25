Arsenal's Mesut Özil and Sead Kolašinac reportedly victims of attempted robbery

(CNN)Two Arsenal Football Club players appear to have been subject to an attempted robbery in London on Thursday.
A video on social media purports to show Mesut Özil and Sead Kolašinac being approached by would-be robbers. CNN has not been able to independently authenticate the video.
When asked to comment on the incident, an Arsenal spokesman said only that "Both Mesut and Sead are fine."
London's Metropolitan Police Service released an incident report detailing an attempted robbery, but is not releasing the names of the victims. No arrests have been made and Met Police continue to investigate.
Suspects on a motorbike attempted to rob a man who was driving a car Thursday evening, the incident report said. The driver of that car, along with a passenger, were able to get away unharmed.
The video on social media, which appears to be surveillance footage, shows a motorbike with two people on it approaching a black vehicle.
One of the people on the motorbike lunges toward the driver's side window. A man jumps out of the car and chases them away.
A person in a motorbike helmet then appears behind the vehicle, and the man chases the person down and appears to take a swing. The video cuts off at that point.