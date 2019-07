An 11-year-old lost his livestock title after his lamb failed a drug test

(CNN) An Ohio county fair's grand champion lamb is under investigation after a veterinarian found performance-enhancing drugs in its system.

After winning the junior livestock show at the Logan County Fair on July 10, the lamb underwent testing by a state veterinarian, a routine practice before going to slaughter, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The lamb's owner, an 11-year-old with the Miami Valley Producers 4-H Club, showed the animal at the fair's market lamb show. He and the lamb have since been stripped of their title and awards.

State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey said officials found a diuretic known by the brand name Lasix.

"We don't know how it got in there, and we may never know. But it's the exhibitor's responsibility to present an animal to the fair for competition that's free of all of those," Forshey told CNN affiliate WCMH

