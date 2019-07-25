MGM will redesign its uniforms after a complaint of Holocaust imagery

(CNN) June Scharf was going through the security checkpoint at the MGM Northfield Casino near Cleveland recently when something about the security guards' uniforms struck her.

"My most immediate thought was, this is a problem," Scharf said.

The guards were wearing yellow shirts with a six-pointed star. It was a security badge-type image, but to Scharf it evoked imagery of the Holocaust.

"It was a combination that it was a star, and it was on a yellow backdrop," Scharf said.

Nazi Germany began forcing Jews to wear identifying badges in 1939. In Germany and in many of the countries it occupied, the badges were yellow and in the shape of the Star of David, with the word "Jew" in middle.

Read More