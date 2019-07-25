Man struck by lightning on a Florida beach dies

(CNN) A man who was struck by lightning at a Florida beach on Sunday has died, Clearwater Police said.

He was identified as 32-year-old Garry L. Perks of New Port Richey, Florida.

Perks went into cardiac arrest after he was hit by a lightning strike at Clearwater Beach near Tampa last weekend, fire rescue officials told CNN affiliate WFTS

Seven other people were injured, and witnesses reported that the victims fell or were thrown when the lightning struck, Clearwater Police Department Lt. Michael Ogliaruso told CNN.

Five of the victims, including Perks, were taken to hospitals, Ogliaruso said. The other three had injuries that were not life-threatening.

