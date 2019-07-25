A multi-agency investigation has been launched into cyberattacks on Louisiana schools

(CNN) Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide emergency declaration on Wednesday after a breach of security was discovered in several school systems throughout the state, and authorities are investigating to determine if more agencies have been compromised, his office said in a news release.

"The state was made aware of a malware attack on a few north Louisiana school systems and we have been coordinating a response ever since," Edwards said.

School systems in Sabine, Morehouse, and Ouachita parishes in North Louisiana have been compromised, the release said, and authorities are investigating to determine if other agencies are at risk.

The declaration enables local governments to utilize cybersecurity experts from the Louisiana National Guard, Louisiana State Police, the Office of Technology Services and others to resolve and prevent cyberattacks, according to the news release.

The threat is ongoing, according to the governor's office.

