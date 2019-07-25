Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal car crash go up for auction next month

(CNN) Photos of late actor James Dean's fatal car accident that were to be used in court are going to auction in August and are expected to bring in $20,000.

The 24-year-old was driving west on US Route 466 in California, bound for a racing event in Salinas, on September 30, 1955, when his 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder collided with a 1950 Ford Tudor driven by a Navy veteran, Donald Turnupseed. In Dean's passenger seat was his Porsche mechanic, Rolf Wütherich, who survived the accident.

"The early death of James Dean reverberates to this day," said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction . "These images offer an intensely unique perspective of the crash location and the resulting carnage -- many of the photos taken only hours after the accident."

According to RR Auction, the black-and-white photo collection consists of 12 overhead views of the intersection where the accident occurred and 18 "ground-level" photos, nine of which have more up-close details of the aftermath of the accident and mangled vehicles.

Six of the photos have inside and outside views of Dean's Porsche. His racing number, 130, is prominently displayed on the back along with a "Little Bastard" decal.

Inside and outside views of James Dean's 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder.

