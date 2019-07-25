(CNN) A 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman outside a Georgia apartment complex, police said.

Kiresa Cooper of Athens, Georgia, was booked Wednesday on one count of aggravated assault and one count of felony murder in the death of Auriel Callaway, 24, Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Thursday in a news release

Callaway was shot Monday night when a fight between two groups of people escalated into gunfire outside the Clarke Garden Apartments in Athens, police said. Investigators described Callaway as "an innocent bystander" who was attempting to move her child to safety when she was shot.

Police officers, who arrived at what authorities described as a "chaotic scene," performed life-saving procedures on Callaway until EMS arrived and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, the release said. Her unborn child also did not survive, it said.

Callaway's toddler son, whom she gave her life to protect, was uninjured, police said.

