A collection of photos from Ebony and Jet magazines is auctioned off for $30 million

(CNN) An archive of over 4 million historic photos from Ebony and Jet magazines was sold at auction Thursday for $30 million to a group of foundations.

The Ford Foundation, the J. Paul Getty Trust, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will donate the archive to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Getty Research Institute and other leading cultural institutions for "the public benefit to ensure the broadest access for the general public and use by scholars, researchers, journalists, and other interested parties," according to the Smithsonian.

Mary Miller, director of the Getty Research Institute, said the foundations were concerned about the public accessibility of the collection as well as the need to keep it preserved for scholars and future generations.

The acquisition is pending court approval and the sale closing. The auction was held in order for Johnson Publishing, the magazines' former parent company and owners of the photo archive, to pay its debtors after filing for bankruptcy in April.

Though it's unclear when the photos will be on public display, Miller said that the next step is inspecting all the materials and making sure all of the archives are properly documented so they can be digitized.

