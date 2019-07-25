Three teens arrested after Chicago girl with special needs is beaten in viral video, police say

(CNN) Three teenage girls have been arrested for the alleged beating of a 15-year-old girl who authorities say has special needs. The beating was captured in a viral video that's been viewed millions of times.

The arrested suspects are 13, 14 and 15 years old, Chicago police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi said in a news release.

Two of the suspects face charges of aggravated battery and one faces a charge of mob action, Lt. Ozzie Valdez told reporters Thursday.

The girl who appears in the video had been reported missing on July 18, Valdez said. At the time she was reported missing, police were unaware of the viral video, which was posted to Twitter on Monday.

Police said that community activists first drew their attention to the 42-second video.

Read More