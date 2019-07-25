A man surprises his wife with an Amazon box that's good enough to eat

(CNN) Waylon McGuire had a prime idea to surprise his wife on her birthday. He decided to order a cake shaped like one of her most favorite things.

Chocolate? Flowers? Diamonds?

No, an Amazon delivery box.

"I laughed so hard. I thought it was a real box at first," said Emily McGuire, who gets two or three Amazon deliveries each week.

The chocolate cake was created by Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina, complete with a shipping label and packing tape. She said it cost about $50 and was delicious.

