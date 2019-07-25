Cyclists protest 'acts of violence' disqualification from Tour de France

Photos: Tour de France 2019: Eddy Merckx, cols and "The Devil" A designed portrait of Eddy Merckx features on Tour de France posters, with the 2019 start in his native Belgium in honor of his achievements with this year the 50th anniversary of his first Tour win in 1969. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Merckx (yellow jersey) won the last of his record five Tour de France wins in 1974, seen her racing in the velodrome municipal in Vincennes on his way to victory.

The stark slopes of the punishing Col du Tourmalet will again feature in this year's race when the Tour hits the Pyrenees.

Romain Bardet is sure to attract a massive home following as he bids to become the first Frenchman in 34 years to win the Tour de France.

Team Ineos joint team leaders, Colombia's Egan Bernal and Britain's Geraint Thomas share a moment on a training ride before the start of the 106th Tour de France.

Maybe an omen? Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates his overall leader yellow jersey after winning the Paris-Nice race earlier this year. He is among the favorites for this year's Tour de France.

It was celebrations all round last year as Thomas won the Tour with help from his Team Sky teammate Chris Froome, but there will be no repeat with Froome sidelined after a horror crash.