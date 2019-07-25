Mosque cancels NBA star Enes Kanter's youth camp after Turkish consulate gets involved

(CNN) NBA star Enes Kanter says one of his free basketball camps was canceled because the mosque hosting the event received threats from the Turkish consulate in New York. The mosque and the consulate denied that there was any intimidation.

Michael Balboni, spokesman for the Islamic Center of Long Island, told CNN that the Turkish consulate and others reached out to the center.

"A few members of the Turkish Community reached out saying, 'you need to check this guy out,'" Balboni said.

He said the center decided to postpone the event because they "don't take sides" and they thought it "would take some air out of the hot air balloon and put the focus back on the event being about kids and basketball."

Kanter, who held Turkish citizenship until his passport was revoked in 2017, said in a statement that the consulate "threatened the mosque, sent out their goons and encouraged people in Turkey to call the mosque and leave threatening messages." As a result, he said, the Islamic Center of Long Island decided to cancel the camp.