NBA's Enes Kanter says his Long Island youth camp was canceled after threats from the Turkish consulate

(CNN) NBA star Enes Kanter says one of his free basketball camps was canceled because the mosque hosting the event received threats from the Turkish consulate in New York City.

Kanter, who held Turkish citizenship until his passport was revoked in 2017, said in a statement that the consulate "threatened the mosque, sent out their goons and encouraged people in Turkey to call the mosque and leave threatening messages." As a result, he said, the Islamic Center of Long Island decided to cancel the camp.

"I am even more disappointed in the Mosque for not calling the police on these thugs," he wrote. "Instead of bowing down before this dictator and his regime, the mosque chose to cancel something positive for the kids."

Such a disgrace that @TRConsulNY attacked @ICLINY through their bully tactics and caused my camp's cancellation; they punished over 300+ New Yorker kids who were supposed to have a free Basketball camp. This is how the #TurkishDictator operates. pic.twitter.com/CmHmnqWSgH — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 25, 2019

The Islamic Center of Long Island tweeted Thursday morning that the basketball clinic and another event were postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances." CNN has reached out to the mosque for comment.

Alper Aktas, the Turkish consul general in New York, on Thursday denied Kanter's accusations, calling them "lies, lies, and lies." He had been informed that Kanter was organizing an event in Long Island because it's in his jurisdiction, but "there was no threat and no intimidation," he told CNN.

