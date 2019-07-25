A student wore her grandmother's wedding dress at her graduation as a heartwarming tribute

(CNN) Jade Stephenson has always loved her grandmother's wedding dress.

So much so that once, Stephenson even asked her grandmother to keep hold of it so she could wear it for a special occasion.

And when she realized her 80-year-old grandma wouldn't be able to travel to attend her graduation at Liverpool Hope University, Stephenson knew the time had come.

"I originally tried the dress on a few years ago, so I knew what it looked like on and her face then lit up," she told CNN. "So I knew that asking her if I could wear it for graduation would make her smile."

"Also, my grandad died in 2009 and to me, it felt like part of him was there with me on such a special day," she added.

