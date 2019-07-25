These $99 true wireless earbuds are tiny and have an IP67 waterproof rating

Many tech products get started on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo, and these Aria True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds from xFyro are on that list. These earbuds started off at $250, but you can score them for $99 from stacksocial.com.

While these aren't the newest true wireless earbuds, the Aria buds still offer a solid experience. After a few weeks of testing, I was managing four and a half to five hours on a full charge. So they don't get the eight hours on a single charge that xFyro claims, but these are on par with devices like AirPods when it comes to battery. Like other true wireless earbuds, the Arias charge in the sleek circular case, which also acts a quick charging battery, so if they die, you can pop them in and juice them up.

The Bluetooth 5.0 connection was strong on these. I tested with an iPhone X, iPhone XS Max and a Galaxy S10+, and on all three the connection was smooth. The onboard microphones, which perform all right, worked with a virtual assistant on each device.

The buds meet the IP67 waterproof and dust-proof standard, and it's good to know that these can handle sweat or a little rain. You get a few sizes of silicone buds in the box, so you can find a comfortable fit in your ear canal.

And the most important characteristic of any earbuds is the sound quality. While these aren't the best or the widest soundstage out there, for $99 you're getting a solid and dependable mix. Bass is a bit low, but that likely comes from the tiny size of the earbuds. Even so, they presented music in a nice format.

For $99, you're getting a pair of teeny tiny earbuds that should fit most ears, at a price that undercuts many competitors.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.