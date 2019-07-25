15 fall pieces on sale now at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Even as we're enjoying the end of summer by the pool or at the beach, we can't help but start thinking about the fashion season ahead -- especially with all of the amazing deals going on at Nordstrom. Right now, during the retailer's huge Anniversary Sale, you can shop tons of must-have fall styles already on major markdown. We're talking about cozy cardigan sweaters for just $46, designer boots -- like a popular over-the-knee style from Stuart Weitzman for $295 off, and a classic men's North Face jacket for only $160, plus much, much more.

With hundreds of styles to choose from, finding your favorites may seem a bit overwhelming (especially with styles selling out so quickly). So we've picked out 16 of the most stylish fashion items for men and women, including clothing, shoes, and accessories, that will help you get your shopping cart started.

This is a great opportunity to get ahead of next season's styles for less, so be sure to scroll down and check out our favorite fashion picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it ends on August 4.

Women's styles

A cozy cardigan that can be worn with jeans, dresses, skirts and more: Leith Longline Cardigan ($45.90, originally $69; nordstrom.com)

A statement-making leopard print teddy jacket: Cozy Teddy Trucker Jacket ($64.90, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

A pair of jeans that will highlight your curves in all the right places: Good American High Waist Straight Leg Jeans ($119.90, originally $179; nordstrom.com)

A pretty floral midi dress that can be dressed up or down: Eliza J Floral Jersey Midi Dress ($98.90, originally $148; nordstrom.com)

A sexy pair of over-the-knee designer boots that will get you tons of compliments: Stuart Weitzman Darla Over The Knee Boot ($499.90, originally $795; nordstrom.com)

A trendy slip skirt that looks great with sweaters, tanks, blouses and T-shirts: Something Navy Midi Slip Skirt ($49.90, originally $79; nordstrom.com)

A striped poncho that will be perfect for keeping stylish and warm on crisp fall days: Madewell Variegated Stripe Poncho ($42.90, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Men's styles

An ultra warm puffer coat that's also water-repellent: The North Face ThermoBall Zip Hoodie (159.90, originally $220; nordstrom.com)

An athletic-style pair of chinos that requires zero ironing: Nordstrom Men's Shop Slim Fit Non-Iron Chinos ($59.90, originally $89.50; nordstrom.com)

A soft crew neck sweatshirt that you'll live in year round: Madewell Crewneck Sweatshirt ($64.90, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Lace-up boots that can be dressed up or down: Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill Plain Toe Boot ($259.90, originally $395; nordstrom.com)

Slim-fit designer jeans that are modern and polished: AG Tellis Slim Fit Jeans ($149.90, originally $225; nordstrom.com)

A sharp wool suit made from an Italian wool mélange: Ted Baker Jay Trim Fit Suit ($533.90, originally $798; nordstrom.com)

A sporty leather watch that's perfect for everyday wear: Movado Bold Sport Leather Strap Watch 43.5mm ($367.90, originally $550; nordstrom.com)

A chambray work shirt that's trendy and professional: 1901 Workwear Shirt ($45.90, originally $69.50; nordstrom.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.